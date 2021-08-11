Obituary for Damaris Harbert

Damaris Harbert

January 9, 1943 – August 7, 2021

Damaris Harbert (Ellsworth) died on August 7, 2021 at Auburn Faith Sutter Hospital from complications due to Coronavirus. She was 78.

Damaris was born in Indian Valley on January 9, 1943 to Walter and Addie Ellsworth. Damaris graduated from Downieville High School and married Tom R. Harbert after graduation. Damaris managed the cabins at Camp Yuba as well as driving school bus for Frank Tabor of Downieville Motors, and later ran the Mountain Shadows cafe in Sierra City. She worked for many years at the Mountain Messenger newspaper with Don Russell. Damaris and Tom loved touring in their RV and especially liked wintering in Quartsite, AZ.

In recent years Damaris lived in Grass Valley and enjoyed gardening and playing cards with her best friend May Bray and beloved sister Julia Widner.

Damaris is preceded in death by her husband Tom R. Harbert. She will be missed by her daughters Trina Williams of Portola, Nancy Stadel of Rough & Ready, and son Tom Dean Harbert of Sacramento, as well as grandchildren Teri Loving and Steve Loving of Elko, NV, Wade Loving of Nevada City, CA and Allaura Stadel of Auburn.

A socially-distanced BYO picnic and celebration of life will be held at the school yard in Downieville at noon on Friday. Interment to follow in Goodyears Bar.