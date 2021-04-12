Obituary for Dale Butler
June 28, 1939 – March 28, 2021
Dr. Butler was raised in Oklahoma and earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1965. He served in the U. S. Navy as a Flight Surgeon and was assigned to the McMurdo Naval Air Station for the 1967-68 Antarctic Winter-Over program. After his time in the Navy, he completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Bernallilo County Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He practiced in his home state until 1986, when he moved to Sacramento. He moved his practice to Grass Valley in 2000 and retired in 2010. He finished his career at the VA Medical Center in Rancho Cordova in 2019. Dale is deeply missed by his loving wife, Yvonne, of 51 years, daughter Jennifer and husband Dr. Gabriel Soto, of Granite Bay, son Jonathan and wife, Brenna, of Moraga, grandchildren Sophia, Samantha, Morgan and Charles, and brother, Gerald R. Butler, MD, of Newport, Oregon. A private service was held on 4/7/21. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider making a gift in Dale’s name to the University of California, San Francisco, supporting research led by Dr. Patrick Ha. Visit makeagift.ucsf.edu or mail a check made payable to UCSF Foundation, P. O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145.
