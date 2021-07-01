Obituary for Cornelia “Nela” Becker Dwyer

In Memoriam

Cornelia “Nela” Becker Dwyer

October 8, 1945 – May 24, 2020

Nela Dwyer (74) passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, in her Lake Wildwood home with her two daughters, Holly Williams and Heather Kelley, by her side. Nela fought a short yet brave fight against Stage 3 Primary Amyloidosis.

Now that we are able to gather, we will be having a celebration of life to honor her. The Celebration will be on July 25, 2021, from 11:00am-2:00 pm at the Lake Wildwood Community Center 18955 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley

All are welcome to join us, we’d love to hear your stories and memories of our dearly missed Mom.

Please RSVP to Holly @

hollywilliams66@yahoo.com

We love you to the moon and back Mom/Nana!