Obituary for Cornelia “Nela” Becker Dwyer
Cornelia “Nela” Becker Dwyer
October 8, 1945 – May 24, 2020
Nela Dwyer (74) passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, in her Lake Wildwood home with her two daughters, Holly Williams and Heather Kelley, by her side. Nela fought a short yet brave fight against Stage 3 Primary Amyloidosis.
Now that we are able to gather, we will be having a celebration of life to honor her. The Celebration will be on July 25, 2021, from 11:00am-2:00 pm at the Lake Wildwood Community Center 18955 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley
All are welcome to join us, we’d love to hear your stories and memories of our dearly missed Mom.
Please RSVP to Holly @
We love you to the moon and back Mom/Nana!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User