Obituary for Constance Yates

Constance Yates

October 26, 1924 – February 15, 2021

Constance (Connie) Arlene Yates passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021 in Napa CA. Connie is survived by her nieces Christine Waskowiak, Cheryl Jorgensen and Debra Fox and nephews Scott Walen, Mark Walen, and Robert Yates. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, to whom she was married for over 57 years.

Connie was born on October 26, 1924 in Ipswich, Massachusetts to Georgiana Verna (Child) Walen and Capt. Leonard Clifton Walen, USCG. The first 14 years of her childhood were spent in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Connie was an energetic and imaginative child with a great appetite for learning and social activity. As a teen, she moved with her family to Alameda, California, and in 1951, she married Richard. As they nurtured a rich and loving life together in the Bay Area, Connie embarked on a successful career as a medical secretary. In her 50s, Connie pursued a long-held dream to attend college. Attending first CSU Hayward, then CSU Sacramento, Connie earned both her BA and MA in English. Following Richard’s retirement in 1974, he and Connie relocated to Grass Valley where she kept up a busy pace between work, tending her beautiful gardens, adventurous road trips with Richard, and wholehearted involvement with many civic and social groups in Nevada County, as well as her beloved church, Emmanuel Episcopal. A day with Connie might entail a book club meeting, gathering of the Julian Circle, AAUW fundraiser, church bake sale, concert performance, slots at Tahoe, luncheon with friends, clothes shopping, rambling through her garden, or more! Blessed with an impressive memory, Connie dove into genealogy and was also the holder of our family’s history. Connie lived her 96 years with enthusiasm for each and every day and will be dearly missed.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Connie’s remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trust Endowment Fund of Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Hospice of the Foothills, both of Grass Valley, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.