Obituary for Constance Cain
June 14, 2020 – October 1, 2020
Constance L. Cain passed away on October 1, 2020. She was 88. Married over 50 years, Connie followed her husband months after his passing. Caring mother to one daughter. Passionate homemaker, Native Daughter of California, and long-time member of Eastern Star, Connie had a delightful passion for cake-making and crafts. She was a stellar seamstress and a caring friend to many who loved her infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
