Obituary for Clyde Martin Easterly Jr.

Clyde Martin Easterly Jr passed away quietly on May 12, 2020 in Grass Valley, California. He was 87. Clyde, or “Buster” as he was known to his cousins, was born on September 5, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, where he was raised. He served in the United States Navy for four years with an honorable discharge. He met his future wife, Erma, in Sparks, Nevada in 1957. They were married on September 14 of the same year, and moved to Tempe, Arizona. In 1961 the two moved to Los Angeles where Clyde worked for the City for over 30 years as a Civil Engineer. He retired in 1992, and they moved to Grass Valley.

Clyde’s passion and hobby in his retirement was model train collecting. Well known in the Train Collection Community, he was an enthusiast with the best of them. He traveled to many train shows to buy and sell the collectibles, sometimes to Erma’s loving dismay. She would say, “He better not say anything when I want to buy something at the price he just spent on a train!”

He cherished routine. He would meet-up with family for regular meals at the same restaurant, never anywhere else, calling each day at the same time, and staying in the same hotel for visits with relatives. He was precise and prompt in all things, always confirming timing. Family grew closer in recent years when they enjoyed sharing wisdom and family stories. His mind was sharp but his body was failing him. His spirits were positive and he enjoyed sharing laughter up until the end. The last words he said to family the night before he passed was, “I’ll see you on Thursday, right, at 9:00 am?” He has boarded his last train ride home to meet his bride and is now at peace and pain free.

Clyde will be missed by many. He is survived by his cousins Rich Easterly (Joye), and John Easterly (Roberta), along with nieces and nephews Peggy A. Hall (Walt), Laura Laramie (Jack), Bill Almond ( Roseann), Natalie A. Barnes (Carl), Tracie A. Cotter (Randy), Brenda A. McKenzie (Jeff), Karen Mangione, and Larry Almond.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Clyde is entombed at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, with his wife Erma Eileen. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please contact Clyde’s niece Tracie at 775-742-7277 to be informed of memorial plans.