Obituary for Cliff Sewell
July 29, 2020
Cliff “Pop” Sewell passed away in his home. He was 82. Cliff was a firefighter and a hero. In 1965 California State Assembly gave him a medal of valor for saving a woman’s life under great peril for himself. He lived a life of service from delivering needed items to an orphanage in Mexico in his 20s to cooking hundreds of silver dollar pancakes for hungry teenaged surfers in his 30s. Pop was an enthusiastic outdoorsman enjoying countless adventures and activities. In retirement he became an avid golfer. His diligent work ethic and trustworthy leadership inspired many. He was a patient teacher. Cliff is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan; his brother, Ed (Glenda) Sewell; his children, Gary (Leigh Ann) Sewell, Eddie (Jody) Sewell, Brenda (Fred) Kerksieck; and a herd of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandson. His Christian faith was steadfast. He will be deeply missed. “You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.” Psalm 139:16
