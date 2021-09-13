Obituary for Clay Sumrell

Clay Sumrell

June 20, 1923 – August 27, 2021

In loving memory, Clay Sumrell, an inspiring and cherished man of 98 years, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

He was born June 20, 1923, to Joe and Dixie Sumrell in Apache, Arizona. His family homesteaded there in 1910 when Arizona was still a Territory.

Clay attended school in Melrose and then moved on to Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. But his education was halted by the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the start of World War II. He served in the United States Navy, teaching young pilots how to fly multi-engine airplanes.

Following the war, he completed his education at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. There, he met Marjorie. They were married in 1948.

He entered the education field, starting in Scottsdale, Arizona and finishing in Grass Valley, California at Nevada Union High School nearly 30 years later. Through the years, he served the community in a variety of different roles.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marjorie; his parents, Joe and Dixie Sumrell; and brothers, Gene and Ferd.

He is survived by son, Brad (daughter-in-law Patti) of Clovis, California; daughter Marla Sumrell of Smartsville, California, and nine grandchildren. Also, his sister, June Hairston of Duncanville, Texas and his cousin, Ms. Jack Harbison of North Richland Hills,Texas.

There will be no services at this time.