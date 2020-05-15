Obituary for Clarice Anderson

Clarice Anderson went to be with our Savior on the morning of 5/11/20.

Clarice was born into the Rice family in Bemidji MN on 1/20/1922. She lived there on a farm until she was 9 years old. They then moved to the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas near McAllen.

She graduated high school from McAllen high school in 1938. She then attended Scott and White Nursing School in Temple TX and graduated Val Victorian in her class. She volunteered to be a Navy nurse, and served as a U.S. Navy nurse in San Diageo CA during WW2. She then returned to McAllen TX where she met Erick Anderson, and they married in Chicago IL in 1947. Erick was a civil service employee and later became a civil engineer, and a general contractor. They lived in many places including Harlingen TX, Omaha NB, and the Dalles OR. Erick worked in many places including Vandenberg air force base, and Beale air force base. They later seteled in Grass Valley CA where they lived for about 60 years. The marriage was blessed with four children

including Beverly, Ellen, Julie, and Bradley. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren including Emily, Andrew, Jeffery, and David Worthington, and Schleen, Amber, and Jason Keer. In addition she also has 5 great grand children.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Clarice had a deep faith in the Lord our God and attended church services and bible studies

regularly. She deeply cared about others. Her family was the high light of her life, and she will be deeply missed by all.