Obituary for Christopher Greenlee
Greenlee
October 1, 1963 – August 14, 2020
Christopher Greenlee passed away at his home August 14th, 2020. He is survived by his son Nathan Greenlee, brother Scott Greenlee, sister Jennifer Lannoo, sister Kimberly Gale, 4 nieces, 1 nephew and 12 great nieces and nephews. Born October 1st, 1963, he was a very fun little brother and we spent much time together growing up and as adults. His top 3 dreams were to be a father, a Fireman and a Cowboy. He achieved all of these, the biggest being a father to Nathan. He was Chris’ world! Chris always had a kind word for everyone and had a very infectious laugh. You will be greatly missed Chris! I could not have asked for a better little brother. God bless you and I love you! Love, Jen
