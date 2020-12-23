Obituary for Christopher Alan Hughes

Christopher Alan

Hughes

September 15, 1957 – November 28, 2020

How do you say goodbye? Christopher Alan Hughes, aka Coffee cup Chris, aka Uncle Bubbles, aka grandpa Fish, passed away on 11-28-20 in Grass Valley, California. He was 63.

Born in Urbana, Illinois and grew up in El Cerrito, California. ECHS class of ’75!

He loved music, especially rock from the 60’s and 70’s. He was an avid Jeporady fan. He enjoyed taking his car on day trips, exploring small towns around California, and eating in the local restaurants along the way.

He was always there for anyone with a need, and prided himself in making every birthday party, graduation, school program, cheer competition and sporting event for his great nieces and nephews!

He loved his N.A. family, and looked forward to every convention, meeting, and any other opportunity to get together. A proud moment for him was getting his chip this year for 28 years clean!

He was preceded in death by his father, David A Hughes on 2-12-18. He is survived by his mother, Cora P Hughes, his sisters, Carol Ann Hughes-Williams and Lisa Hughes-Brown, his children, Elisabeth Lopez, Geoffrey Hughes, Kimberly Hughes and Stephanie Moyer. He had four grandchildren, Tristan and Kylie Lopez, and Abagail and Anabelle Hughes. He had 18 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held in spring of 2021, place t.b.d.