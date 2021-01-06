Obituary for Christen McCrory

Christen

McCrory

September 7, 1950 – December 19, 2020

How do you say goodbye to someone who is so loved? Christen Ann McCrory passed away, peacefully, on December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 4, 1950 in Van Nuys, Ca, the daughter of Edward and Marion Watson.

Chris grew up happily with her loving younger sister Stacey, in Van Nuys. While at Pierce College in Southern California Chris met and later married Jack R. McCrory. They were married for 48 years, and were blessed with their son Michael. Chris and her family moved to Grass Valley in 1986 when Jack became the first boys’ basketball coach and athletic director at the new Bear River High School. Chris attended hundreds of basketball games, and the young men on the team soon became an extended family. The supportive BR fans could always see Chris in the bleachers keeping score and rooting for the team.

Chris loved people and was loved by them. As a school secretary at Magnolia Intermediate School in Grass Valley, she knew everyone’s name; students, teachers, parents and staff depended on her for supplies, directions, support and comfort. Chris cared about her school family, and always did the little things that made life easier.

Chris loved her family, friends, mahjong and scrabble. She was the light in the room and a comforting presence; she would listen with her heart and give gentle, positive counsel.

Chris is survived by her husband Jack, son Michael, sister Stacey Basoff, AFS daughter Lina Gyllensten and nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. We will miss Chris more than we can express and we will cherish the memories we have of her. She will be forever in our hearts.

Services will be held at Bear River High School in the spring when we can gather again.