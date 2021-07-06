Obituary for Chris Andre Wurster
Wurster
June 26, 2021
Chris Andre Wurster passed away in the early afternoon on June 26, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Krystle, daughter Lola Marie (4) and son Max Bear (7 months).
Chris was born in Panorama City, California and spent his childhood in Lancaster, California. At a young age Chris showed an aptitude as a natural born mechanic; no vacuum or bicycle was safe from being disassembled and then being reassembled. Indeed it was while working as a motorcycle mechanic in San Diego, California that Chris met Krystle in 2002. Krystle and Chris married 2012.
Comfortable as a mechanic Chris wanted more and in 2007 began the journey to live his lifelong dream to become a firefighter. After completing the Yuba College Fire Academy in 2007 he was hired as a volunteer by Marysville Fire/CAL FIRE as a resident volunteer. In 2008 Chris was hired by CAL FIRE and assigned to Station 42 in North San Juan. Courageous and reliable, likeable and positive, Chris was an immediate success in the fire service. In 2013 Chris transferred to CAL FIRE Station 20 in Nevada City and his and Krystle’s roots in Nevada County grew deeper.
Chris was a lover of life and taught others to do the same by example. Consistently positive he was always ready to listen and offer support. Every day, every hour was an opportunity to enjoy his family, his friends. In his short time on earth Chris lived more than most.
