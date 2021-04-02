Obituary for Charlotte “Elaine” Davis

Charlotte “

Elaine” Davis

February 14, 1931 – March 23, 2021

Charlotte “Elaine” Davis, 90, of Grass Valley, CA passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2021.

She was born to Ralph and Florence Morgan, February 14, 1931. Elaine spent her childhood in Visalia, CA, before moving to Larkspur, CA graduating from Tamalpais High School.

She spent the majority of her adult life living in Orangevale, CA. There she met and married her late husband Darrell Davis.

After marrying, they spent several years living abroad in Algeria and Indonesia before relocating back to Grass Valley, CA.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Sandee Betterton, son Daniel Clark, step-daughter Cheri Oakes, and sister Patricia Oates. Her loving son Charles Hamilton, predeceased her in 2018. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristie Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, Heather Glover and great-granddaughters Alyssa Fisher and Amelia Glover.

Elaine was a lady of many talents, spending years perfecting the crafts of doll making, ceramics, painting, all types of needlework, and most recently quilting. Elaine was an accomplished flower arranger winning many awards at the Nevada County Fair. Her garden was her passion and she was truly in her element outside digging in the dirt.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to her wonderful team of caregivers, in particular Wren and Paula.

In place of a funeral service, Elaine requested that her ashes be interned under a “Princess Anne” David Austin rose brush, which closely resembles her favorite flower pink peonies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.