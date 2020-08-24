Obituary for Charles Phillips

Charles Phillips

March 10, 1929 – August 15, 2020

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, CA.

Chuck built a full life both in his youth and with his true love and wife of 708 years, Julieta Phillips (Lutz). He had a loving family of 5 children, Georgianne, Chuck Jr, Patricia, Katrina (deceased) and Bernadine (deceased), 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Upon graduating from Ohio State University, he worked in San Diego and Convair for 6 years then moved to the Bay Area to work at Granger Associates, traveling the world as a senior vice president, selling communications equipment until he retired in 1994.

When he and Julieta moved to Nevada City, he tirelessly volunteered for 17 years at Interfaith Food Ministry and also volunteered at St. Patrick’s Church as a eucharistic minister.

He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Interfaith Food Ministry at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.