Obituary for Charles Maddox, Sr.

Charles Maddox,

Sr.

November 27, 1938 – October 31, 2020

Charles Herbert Maddox, 81, was born to Thomas and Beulah Maddox on November 27, 1938 in Filoma, AR.

You may have heard of “The John Deere Place” down Newtown Road in Nevada City, CA. If you have, then you know that Chuck Maddox (“Mr. John Deere”) loved his John Deere tractors! If you ever stopped in to talk with him, you would have heard about the tractors on the property, a story about one of his many trips to Baja and catching trigger fish, or about his days of racing and building race cars. He took great pride in growing massive pumpkins and displaying his tractors with lights at Christmas for the neighbors to enjoy. Chuck was proud of his wife and family. He and Betty met at Oristimba High School, they married on Dec. 2nd, 1955 at the ages of 16 and 17 in Patterson, CA. His loving and strong relationship with Betty was outlasted by one other as he remained best friends with Jim Bassett from 1st grade. Chuck grew up in Newman, CA working on a dairy farm with his family where he cultivated his love for all things John Deere. After moving to Nevada County, Chuck worked for Safeway where he was injured and secured early retirement in 1981.

Chuck will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Joan Hartung (Gerry), Janet Palmer (Tim) and Judy Wrightson (Wade) and son Charles Maddox Jr. (Connie), 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father Thomas Maddox (1969), mother Beulah Adcock (1997), sisters Opal (2000) and Marilyn (1999).

A viewing will be held Monday Nov. 9th, 2020 at the Hooper & Weaver Mortuary from 9am-12:30pm followed by a procession to Greenwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send support to Hospice of the Foothills.