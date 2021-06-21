Obituary for Charles (Chuck) Heaps

Charles (Chuck)

Heaps

September 9, 1943 – March 20, 2021

Chuck Heaps, LTC USAF (Ret), 77, passed away from heart problems at his home in Star, Idaho. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA, to C. Rex and Leona Heaps, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High, earned a BA at Omaha Univ and later an MBM at Troy State. He married his sweetheart, Merrily Abel, while they were in college.

Chuck served in the US Air Force for 21 years starting at Williams AFB, with duty in Vietnam flying C-123’s, SAC flying the KC-135, and then San Antonio as a flight commander for Officer Training School. In Riverside, CA, he worked with training programs for the B1, SR71, and U2. His family spent an overseas tour in Athens where he was a squadron operations officer, he flew a Beechcraft King Air, and he ran in the Greek Marathon.

He retired from the Air Force in 1988 and started a ServiceMaster business in Grass Valley, CA. He enjoyed working with his son, Matt, until retiring in 2006. He encouraged his children and grandchildren in sports, school events, and two grandsons in their Naval careers. Chuck and Merrily enjoyed going to Kauai, RVing in the Sierras, Lake Tahoe, and the wine country with friends.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Merrily Heaps; daughter Michelle (Brent) Petersen; son Matt Heaps; sisters Joyce (Don) Miller and Jan (Frank) Hrasky; brother Bill Heaps;16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9:45 am at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714. Memorial gifts may be made to New Covenant Baptist Church, 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor.