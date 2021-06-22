Obituary for Charles (Chuck) Heaps
September 9, 1943 – March 20, 2021
Charles R (Chuck) Heaps passed away at his home in Star, Idaho. A memorial service with military honors will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9:45 am at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714. Memorial gifts may be made to New Covenant Baptist Church, 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
