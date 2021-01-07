Obituary for Charles “Charlie” Carlson
Charlie” Carlson
November 15, 1937 – December 24, 2020
Charlie was born in the great City of San Francisco, Calif. to Carl and Irma Carlson. He would later marry the love of his life Diane Martin in 1960. In the years to come they would welcome two daughters that he became over the moon for. He was always a huge supporter and fan of his daughters hobbies and interests. Charlie was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t much the 40 plus year mechanic couldn’t fix. He had a passion for being on the lake, water skiing, camping, racing, cars, RC airplanes and he adored his family. In 1977 he moved his family to Grass Valley, CA and lived there for 22 years before moving to Corryton, Tennessee and retiring. Charlie was tougher than a two dollar steak and fought hard until his passing. He will be greatly missed and is forever in our hearts and memories. Charlie is survived by his wife of 60 years Diane Martin Carlson; Daughters: Cathie Carlson Fleenor (Ron Fleenor) and Sherry Carlson Adams (Andy Adams); Grandchildren: Daniel Fleenor (Cynthia Fleenor),Troy Fleenor (Bethany Fleenor), Aaron Adams (Jannessa Adams), Andrea Adams Bobzien (Tyler Bobzien); Great Grandchildren: Mckayla, Camron and Dylan; Brother: Al Carlson and his family. No services will be held. Contributions can be made to cancer research or the charity of your choice.
