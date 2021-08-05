Obituary for Cecil Eugene Lewelling

Cecil Eugene

Lewelling

December 17, 1928 – August 2, 2021

Cecil Eugene Lewelling passed away on August 2, 2021 in his home. He was 92.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley with a reception to follow.

Cecil married Maxine in 1946. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. He worked for Hansen Brothers and Teichert as a heavy equipment operator. Cecil belonged to Operating Engineers Union for over 50 years. He also volunteered for the Nevada County Boat Patrol at Engelbright Lake.

He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, his family and was a member of the Penn Valley Community Church.

He is survived by his wife Maxine, his daughters Diane (Jim) Hawkeswood and Debi (Bill) Kerr of Grass Valley, grandchildren Kelly (Mark) LaTorraca of Reno, NV, Jay Hawkeswood of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, Billy (Kelsea) Kerr of Ripon, CA, Justin (Shannon) Kerr of Paradise, CA, Greg Kerr of Washington DC, great-grandchildren Clay, Madison and Chesney Hawkeswood, Kacey, Liam, Peyton and Paige Kerr.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.