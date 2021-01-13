Obituary for Carolyn Trautwein

Carolyn

Trautwein

January 8, 1931 – December 22, 2020

Carolyn Joy Trautwein, 89, passed away on December 22 in Goodyear, Arizona. She is survived by her three sons, Steve Trautwein, Paul (Lynette) Trautwein and John (Penii) Trautwein; eight grandchildren, Rachel Trautwein, Jeffrey Trautwein, Cristy Kissinger, Joanna Trautwein, Sarah Dalton, James Trautwein, John Trautwein Jr, and Amy Trautwein; along with 14 great grandchildren. Joy is also survived by her nieces, Susan Donbroski and Jo Ellen Carsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Trautwein, infant daughter Pamela Jean, and her sister and brother in-law, Dora Ann and Richard Donbroski.

Joy was born January 8, 1931 to Clyde Fisher and Lillian Gernand Fisher in Oklahoma City, OK. As a teenager, she moved to Sacramento, CA with her mother and step father, Clyde Caldwell. It was in Sacramento where she met her husband and they began to raise their family. Very early in their marriage they heard the gospel message and made a decision to be followers of Jesus Christ. They began attending Wilton Bible Church and remained there until moving to several other locations in Northern California.

She spent most of the early years with her young family, caring for them at home. When she started working outside the home, she held jobs ranging from bank teller and school secretary to school district business manager in several Northern California school districts. After her grandchildren arrived, she spent much of her time helping with them, even moving out of state to be close to them in Federal Way, WA and then Sparks, NV.