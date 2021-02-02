Obituary for Carolyn H. Lashbrook

Carolyn H.

Lashbrook

January 12, 1939 – January 23, 2021

Carolyn passed away at her home in Penn Valley on January 23, 2021

No services are planned at her request.

Carolyn was born on January 12, 1939 in Albany, CA to Edwin and Margaret Summers. She attended Richmond Union High School graduating in 1956.

Married Loran Lashbrook in November of 1961.

Moved from Richmond to Walnut Creek in 1966. Where she was a stay at home soccer mom from 1969 to 1987.

Went to work as a part time teller at Community Bank, went full time in 1993, was sent to Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, graduated in May of 1995, retired from banking in 1998.

Moved to Lake Wildwood in 2003, active volunteer in the parks and hospital auxiliary.

Survived by son Paul Lashbrook, daughter Robyn Delaney, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her husband Loran.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.