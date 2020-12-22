Obituary for CAROLYN DELZINGARO
DELZINGARO
June 15, 1944 – December 10, 2020
Aged 76 years. A resident of Penn Valley passed away on 12/10/2020. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on 06/15/1944 to Al Zindt and Evangeline Kirk. Ms. Delzingaro was an avid reader, loved flower arranging and drawing. She is survived by her children; Angela Delzingaro of Grass Valley, Mike Delzingaro of Penn Valley and Joe Delzingaro of Pomona, CA, siblings; Debby Kirk of Eugene, Oregon, Jen Scarpa of Coopersburg, PA and Steve Kirk of Millville, NJ and one granddaughter; Aslee. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.