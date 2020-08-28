Obituary for Carolyn Collins
June 7, 1933 – August 13, 2020
Obit for Carolyn Marie Collins
June 7, 1933 – August 13, 2020
On the night of August 13, 2020, Carolyn Marie Collins died in her brand new home in Middletown California at the age of 87. She was surrounded by family and her beloved pets, a dear friend, and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dorothy Wiley, her brother, Dave Wiley, her daughter, Ann Kathleen Collins, and her husbands, Bill Nitzel and Jim Collins. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Marie Dawson, her son-in-law Tommy Garret and her four grandchildren, Meryl Collins, Jessica Collins, Brandon Dawson and Collin Dawson and a great granddaughter, Kolea Palakiko.
She was well loved, and will be duly missed.
