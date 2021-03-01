Obituary for Carol Yusim

Carol Yusim

July 17, 1941 – February 25, 2021

Our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on February 25, 2021 at the age of 79.

Whichever title you used…Carol, mom or grandma was a woman who touched, and was touched by many people. She lead by example and above all else was a teacher, not by profession but by lifestyle.

Carol Shamrock was born in Los Angeles California where she married Sidney Yusim (deceased) and raised three sons. She is preceded in death by her Husband Sidney, Father Merrill, Mother Dora and Brother Jerome (Jerry).

Carol is survived by her Sons Joel (Anne), Howard, and Richard. Grandsons (lights of her life) Daniel (Kayla) and Matthew (Kelly). Step Grandchildren Robert (Dena), Amy and Ben. Nephew David and Niece Beth.

Carol’s professional career was about making other people’s lives better and secure. Carol pursued and fought for services and rights for children with Special Needs as an advocate and consultant for the State of California Department of Education.

Carol successfully completed the training and accreditation required to become a Certified Financial Planner. She grew her list of clients (some of whom are friends to this day) by ensuring respect, empathy and a deep understanding of financial goal-setting.

Carol moved to Nevada County which would forever change her life. Her love of nature (oh those trees) and her pursuit of numerous social passions took root. Those passions included Music in the Mountains, Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, Hospitality House, Hospice of the Foothills, Quilting and the love for her dogs.

There will be Celebration of Life in Nevada County California when it is safe for all of us to join together with shared stories, tears and laughter. Exact location and date to be determined.

We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to:

Hospitality House

1262 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

We wish everyone peace, love and compassion.

Joel Yusim & Family