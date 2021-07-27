Obituary for Carol Bell

Carol Bell

July 10, 1946 – July 16, 2021

Unfortunately for the loving family she left behind, Carol Bell passed away after a brief hospital stay, July 16. On the previous Saturday, she celebrated her 75th birthday.

Known to many from her Cheryl’s Clothes Closet and Kiddie trade days (1978-1990, she shined there in both sales and customer relations. Many former customers often recognize her years later and she remained friends with her former co-workers until her passing.

She was even more recognizable from her time at Union Hill School (1990-2009) where she was a benefit to students and staff, often willingly assuming the role as a Jill of All Trades. She was equally comfortable dealing with students, staff, and parents. She began there as a teacher’s aide but is most remembered for her years as secretary-book keeper in the school’s Bearcat program where there were no strangers among students, staff, and parents.

Carol was born July 10, 1946 in Upland, California, a third generation Californian whose great grandparents had emigrated to Southern California in early 20th century from Iowa and Arkansas. She was the oldest of six children born to Duane and Carrie Slaughter. She attended schools in numerous Southern California locations: Bel Gardens, Buena Park, Anaheim, and Corona.

She often reminisced about her first job, while still a high school student, at an egg ranch in Norco. She was particularly fond of recalling her days “candeling” eggs and often delighted in describing her duties for which she earned 90 cents an hour and cartons of eggs that were too flawed to market.

She graduated from Corona High School in 1964 and followed that by enrolling at Chaffey College in Alta Loma where she earned her AA degree in 1966. While at Chaffey, she worked at Parks and Recreation in Corona where she met and married her future husband, Richard (Dick) Bell in 1966.

Carol sacrificed more schooling when her husband needed to complete requirements for his teaching credentials at Cal State Fullerton. Carol was the sole family support, undertaking full time work as a clerk at Traveler’s Insurance in Santa Ana for a year. After Richard completed his studies, and secured his first teaching job in Riverside, she returned to school at Cal Poly (Pomona), but was unable to complete her degree with the birth of her first child.

In 1970, after a holiday visit to Grass Valley, the couple was delighted when Richard accepted a teaching position in the Pleasant Ridge School District in southern Nevada County. That began a 51 year stay in the foothills that Carol grew to love and cherish. Over the years, she delighted in bird watching and feeding, meandering deer (especially during fawning season) and all the other wild animals who populated her life.

Though employed full time, she still found time to volunteer for her children’s school and extracurricular activities often accompanying her sons to various school and extracurricular activities.

She was predeceased by her parents and by two brothers, Duane Jr. and Gerald Slaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard W. (Dick) Bell of Grass Valley and by sons Mike Bell (Kris) of Nevada City and Aaron Bell (Tessa) of Boise, Idaho.

In addition, she is survived by sisters Kathy Young (Larry) of Dayton, Nevada, Nancy Cochran (Paul) of Show Low, Arizona and bother Robert of San Andreas.

At this time, the family is planning a memorial for a later date. Those wishing to do so, may donate to a charity of their choice (she was never one to refuse to donate to animal causes) in her name.

Carol will always be remembered as that most beautiful of persons: the one with the kind heart and the loving soul.