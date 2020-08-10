Obituary for Carol Anne Knarr (Petri)

Carol Anne Knarr (Petri)

September 4, 1935 – July 30, 2020

Left this earth peacefully at her home in Grass Valley, California.

Carol was born and spent her youth in Oxford, Ohio. After graduating from McGuffey High School the attended Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, where she met her husband Fredrick Richard (Dick) Knarr, a USAF Pilot. Carol and Dick were married on January 20, 1955.

She loved life as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Following her husband’s retirement from the Air Force she and Dick attended The American Institute of Foreign Trade where she graduated with a degree in Spanish. In 1962 Carol and her husband moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Carol lived in the Congo, Nigeria, and Singapore. She enjoyed studying the local cuisine, culture, and art. While living in Singapore, she and Dick sailed throughout the South China sea in their ketch.

She and her husband retired to Lake Tahoe where they lived for several years, before finally settling in Grass Valley. During their retirement they RV’ed extensively throughout the U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico.

Carol was an avid gardener, enjoyed entertaining and cooking gourmet meals, playing bridge with her friends, and painting. She loved sharing her talents with friends and family and enjoyed recounting her life adventures. She will be deeply missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Fredrick Richard Knarr, and son Daniel Patrick Knarr, her parents Herbert Leon Petri and Estelle Ruth (Klein) Leineke; her stepfather George Frederick Leineke, Sr.; her stepbrothers George Frederick Leineke, Jr. and Claude Edward Leineke.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Charles Herbert Knarr of Grass Valley, California; her Stepdaughter Carole Ruth (Knarr) White of Dallas, Texas; her Stepson Fredrick Richard Knarr Jr. and his wife Laura Moore (Anderson) Knarr of Savannah, Georgia; her brother Herbert Leon Petri Jr. and his wife Janice Lynn (Wills) Petri, of Sun City, Florida; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.