Obituary for Bud Sneeriger

Bud Sneeriger

April 16, 1942 – March 29, 2021

Bud Sneeringer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 29th 2021, after fighting a long hard fought battle with COPD & Lewy Body Dementia.

Bud was born to Vincent and Winifred Sneeringer on April 16, 1942. He was raised in Danville, CA and graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1960.

Shortly after Bud joined the Navy, proudly spending two years on the USS Sea Devil. Following his service he returned to the Bay Area and began working for Safeway. In 1971 Bud moved his growing family to North San Juan, CA. Then settling in Grass Valley, CA on a beautiful 30 acre ranch, where he lived for 32 years raising his family. After leaving Safeway, he was employed by the Brette Harte Dairy for many years. Bud was known far and wide as the local “Milk Man”. In 2004 he sold the ranch and started retirement in Green Valley, AZ, then finally settled in Jackson Ca. where he spent the last 14 years of his life.

He loved traveling yearly to Puerto Vallarta Mexico with family & friends, where he was the life of the party. Bud was most at peace outside gardening or on the lake. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, awesome hugs and his love for family. He will be dearly missed!

Bud is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rosemary. His daughters Seanne (Bret) Krogman, Kelly (Brendan) Carey, Gina (Clinton) Studebaker, son Gary (Jodi) Sneeringer. Brothers Tom (Cyndi) Sneeringer, Steve (Danielle) Sneeringer, sister Mary (Val) Studebaker. Nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Along, with countless wonderful friends who he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, brother in law Valdis Studebaker, daughter Lori Lindsey-McElyea, and son in law Clinton Studebaker.

A Memorial-Celebration of life will be held a 1:00 PM Saturday, April 3rd @ 1820 Visa Del Lago Auburn Ca 95603

In Liu of flowers please make donations to Lewy Body Dementia research @https://www.lbda.org/donate/