Obituary for Bruce Frager

Bruce Frager

September 29, 1946 – May 20, 2021

Harvey Bruce Frager (Bruce) died May 20, 2021, at UC Davis Hospital, Sacramento, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was 74. He was born September 29, 1946, at St. Luke’s Hospital of Newburgh, New York, the son of Ernest and Gloria (Goldstein) Frager.

Bruce graduated from Eastside High School, Paterson, NJ, Class of 1964. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, where he pursued a degree in business. He moved to California and began a longtime career in materials management with Silicon Valley companies such as Intel, National Semiconductor and HP. His second career and passion was real estate; in retirement, he was a referral agent with Lyon Real Estate, Grass Valley, CA.

In California, he is survived by his wife, Jenny, and children Thaddeus B. Frager; Catherine J.J. (Schultz) Hogan; and Matthew A. Schultz and his children, Arya, Zachary and Justus. In New Jersey, he is survived by his beloved sister, Nancy Ann Frager, nephew Adam J. Frager and nieces Stacey Marie Frager-Dowell, Genee Brie Brandt and Tricia Ann Frager-Gallaudet. Bruce was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Jeff I. Frager, who is survived by his wife, Cheryl.

A family celebration of Bruce’s life will be held later this year, and his ashes will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.