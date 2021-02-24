Obituary for Brian White

Brian White

February 26, 1973 – February 8, 2021

“Brian Christopher White was born to Richard and Nanci White on February 26th, 1973 in Hayward California, but grew up in Nevada City after relocating with his parents in 1976. He attended Nevada Union High School. Highly intelligent, Brian excelled in drafting and mathematics. A man of many talents, he had several jobs after high school, including tree trimmer, tire technician, and pizza maker.

Brian met his wife Shawntel in 1990, and the couple moved to Hood River Oregon in 1995. They soon became pregnant, giving birth to daughter Amber Sierra a year later. Upon becoming parents, the young couple decided to return to Nevada County to be closer to their loved ones. Brian knew he needed to get a good job to make a future for his new family, and before long, scored a job as an Autocad draftsman. He came home that night to announce the good news, exclaiming “I have to learn Autocad by Monday!”

And he did.

This was the beginning of a lifelong career in the solar industry, a field in which he was self-taught, and highly successful. This success led to Brian and Shawntel buying property in 2004, on which they built a home together from the ground up with blood, sweat and tears.

Brian enjoyed family, fishing, camping, boating and drinking, (not necessarily in that order!) and the family vacationed at Eagle Lake every summer for 20 years. He also loved deep sea fishing with his dad, and enjoyed any type of racing, religiously watching Nascar every weekend.

Brian was a very involved and passionate member of the historical organization E Clampus Vitas, Chapter 10 (aka The Clampers) for twenty years, for whom he served a term as Chapter Humbug (President). He loved history of all kinds, especially surrounding Nevada County and the Clampers. He was part of a group called SEARCH, with whom he traveled all over California researching old wagon trails, town sites and the like with his Clamper Brethern. He was quite a storyteller, and knew a little bit about everything. If you were lucky, you might have gotten to hear his stories more than once.

Brian was a kind and generous soul, who would give a helping hand to whomever needed it. He was a loving husband and caring father. He will be deeply missed …

Brian passed on February 8th, 2021 at home. He is survived by his wife Shawntel, his daughter Amber, his brother David, his nieces Faye and Eve, and cousins, Doug and Nanci.” Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, 02/27/2021 from 12:00 to 6:00 at Uncle Sonny’s Bar, Cedar Ridge. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.