Obituary for Bonnie Moule

Bonnie Moule

August 17, 1946 – November 12, 2020

Bonnie passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on August 17, 1946, in Amity, Arkansas. The daughter of late Walter and Nora (Greasson) Hammock. She moved with her family to California when she was 5 years old and remained a Nevada County resident for most of her life.

She is proceeded in death by her son, Thomas Moule; and three sisters, Ruth, Esther and Alta.

She was a woman with great spunk and always surprised you with her quick jokes and fun-loving attitude. There were few things she enjoyed more than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but a couple would be Lifetime movies and a good late night QVC shopping spree.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Thomas Moule of Nevada City; brother, Henry Hammock of Grass Valley, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Navo of Nevada City; 3 grandchildren Jessica Cariaga of Hawthorne, Grady Navo of Nevada City, Logan Navo of Nevada City; great-grandchildren Theo and Romy Cariaga of Hawthorne. She leaves behind many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.