Obituary for Bob Chapman

Bob Chapman

February 25, 1937 – December 9, 2020

Bob was a lover of life! After being born, raised and educated in Michigan (GO BLUE!) he headed for the west coast to the iconic So Cal beaches of the 60’s and pursued his professional life as an engineer, in the equally iconic Aerospace industry. It was during this time, he met and married Judeanne and together, they raised two beautiful daughters. Years later, he met and married Terry Sue in Grass Valley, adding two step-sons to the mix.

Life was busy with motorcycles, classic cars, a jet ski, saxophone and all things Raiders! He was most proud of his cross country ride on his 1947 Indian Chief in 2001. His last classic car was a 1946 Hudson, complete with “wolf-whistle”, bringing much delight and surprised laughter to the streets of G.V. He loved playing sax in many local jazz, rock n roll and big bands. His Blackberry jam was legendary!

Bob is survived by his wife, Terry Sue, his daughters, Terra Rene (Mark) Jacobs, Becki K. Chapman (Jeff), step sons Will Simmons (Katie), Bobby Simmons (Laura) and grand kids Luke, Reed, Danny, Michelle and Jack. Also his sister Judy Roy.

A Celebration of Life will be held when we are allowed to do such things again. If you’d like to make a donation in his memory, any of the local animal rescues would be most appreciated.

We were all blessed to have you in our lives, and will miss you dearly. RIP my “Honey-Bob”.