Obituary for Billy Adam
April 28, 1933 – October 11, 2020
Billy Gene Adam, 87, of Kurtistown, HI passed away on October 11, 2020 at Hawaii Care Choices Pohai Malama Care Center in Hilo, Hawaii. Born in Crowley, CO, the family moved to California. He served in the US Navy during which time he met his loving wife, Amy. After discharge from the Navy they moved to Sacramento, CA where their children were born. Five years later the family moved to Nevada City, CA where Bill and Amy lived for 35 years. He retired in 1985 from Pacific Bell after 31 years of service as a telephone installer. Ten years after retiring he and his wife moved to Kurtistown, HI. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in January, 2021. Survived by his wife, Eiko Amy Adam of Kurtistown, HI; children, Russell G. Adam (Kim) of San Jose, CA; Robin A. Adam of Sacramento, CA; and Valerie L. (James) Peters of Kurtistown, HI; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Consuelo Adam of Sacramento, CA; nieces and nephews.
No Services.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User