Obituary for Beverly James

Beverly James

September 17, 1927 – March 31, 2021

Beverly James, age 93, passed away on March 31, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held this summer.

Beverly was born in Taft, California. She grew up in the Yuba City/Marysville area, moving to the Grass Valley/Nevada City area in 1957. Bev loved teaching at Blue Tent School, Seven Hills, and Nevada Union. She was a Reading and Title I Specialist.

Mom loved her family, reading, gardening, decorating, and going to thrift stores. She also loved buying houses, fixing them up, and moving on to the next one.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tom) Hand; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her three sisters, and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Jay and Ray McLeod, and her husband, Dick James.

Mama, I am missing you already.

