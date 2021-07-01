Obituary for Betty Jo Gordon

Betty Jo Gordon

March 21, 1930 – June 8, 2021

Betty Jo was born Elizabeth Josephine Winters on March 21, 1930 in Covington, Ky.

She moved to California in her early twenties and lived in the Santa Clara Valley for the next twenty years. She moved to Penn Valley, CA in 1994 and remained there with her husband of 51 years, Jack until she passed away gently and peacefully on June 8, 2021 with her husband by her side.

She was a beloved wife, mother, and homemaker and enjoyed many kinds of music from the Big Bands of the late 1940’s to country-western and popular music from the 1950’s to the 1980’s. She enjoyed many motor home trips with her husband throughout the United states and into Canada and Mexico.

Betty Jo leaves behind her husband, Jack, brother Earl of Yountville, Ca., daughters Tracy and Terry of San Jose, CA, and son Doug of Penn Valley. Extended family left behind includes Jack and Bill Gordon of San Jose and Janice Moran of Penn Valley along with many, many grandchildren and

great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Hilda Winters of Ohio.

Her family will remember her as a strong-willed but warm, gentle, and loving presence in their lives. A presence that will always be with us. A memorial wake is planned for a later date. Burial has taken place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.