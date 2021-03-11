Obituary for Betty Gow Hood

Betty Gow Hood

August 8, 1920 – February 27, 2021

Betty was born on August 8th, 1920, in Edgemont, S. Dakota to Arthur David Gow from Dent Minnesota and Effie May Parkin Gow from Hemmingford, Nebraska.

Betty graduated as a Medical Technologist from the University of Denver in 1941. She enjoyed working as a Med Tech and moved to Fontana, CA where she worked as head of the lab for Kaiser Hospital. In her spare time she enjoyed acting as a square dance instructor and met, and several months later, married John Merrill Hood, March 8th, 1947.

John and Betty stayed in Fontana until 1955 during which time they had 3 boys (Arthur, Ron and David). Betty moved with her family and opened a Medical Laboratory in their home in Ray, Arizona for the local Hospital. During this time they had their last child a girl, Rosalind.

In 1960 the family moved again to Frazer Park, CA and then to Anaheim, CA in 1961. Betty worked at Martin Luther Hospital in Anaheim and then Rice Labs keeping herself very active in church activities and the Republican Party until John’s retirement in 1981 at which time they built a home in Grass Valley, CA.

In Grass Valley, Betty continued to keep herself busy with phlebotomy when the need arose. Betty remained an avid square dancer, bridge player, active member of the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City, and an enthusiastic supporter of the Republican Party. Betty was invited to the White House during George Bush Sr. presidency to represent the local Republican women’s group as President of her chapter. Following the passing of her husband, John, Betty sold their family home and moved into Hilltop Commons Senior Living facility in Grass Valley. Betty kept involved with politics well into her 100th year.

Betty will be greatly missed for her enthusiasm of life, her enjoyment with gardening and making and sharing her boysenberry pies. Those surviving her: Her son, Arthur, and his wife, Jan. Her son Ron, whom she spent the better part of this last year living with. Her daughter, Rosalind, and her husband, Dr. Bill Ostermiller. Betty has 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

We all thank Betty for her contributions to our country and society and her love of family and friends. She will be long remembered and may she rest in peace. Gravesite services in Edgemont, SD are pending. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D.