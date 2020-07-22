Obituary for Betty Benthin
Betty Benthin June 15, 1950 – July 21, 2019 It has been one year since you left us for a better place. The family was so blessed to have you as long as we did. You loved life and your family very much. The example you set for the family, friends and neighbors was a high bar. You dealt with your many challenges with courage and determination. Always without complaint! Anyone who knew Betty could attest to the example she set. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts. It’s hard when you miss someone. But, you know, if you miss them it means you had someone special in your life worth missing. Until we meet again! Your Loving Family
