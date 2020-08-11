Obituary for Bette Lee Chaires
Chaires
August 12, 1927 – August 4, 2020
Bette Lee Chaires, aged 92 passed away August 4, 2020 at Golden Empire Nursing & Rehab, Grass Valley. Born August 12, 1927 in Cotton Plant, AR to Joseph Roscoe and Blanche E. (Niederhauser) Bennett. A graduate of Richmond High, Richmond, CA. A member for over 20 years of YLI at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mrs. Chaires is survived by her daughter; Beth Ann Russo of Oklahoma City, OK, Charlotte Chaires of Penn Valley and Bette Kathryn Chaires of Grass Valley, brother; Robert Bennett (Diane) of Benicia, CA and sister; Martha Bennett of Newman, CA, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years; Chuck Chaires. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Golden Empire Nursing & Rehab, Grass Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
