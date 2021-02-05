Obituary for BETTE JUNE SPENCER
SPENCER
March 14, 1929 – February 3, 2021
BETTE JUNE SPENCER BORN ON 03/14/1929 IN ST. JOSEPH, MO. AGED 91 YEARS. PASSED AWAY 02/03/2021 AT HER HOME IN LAKE OF THE PINES. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND; DONALD SPENCER, CHILDREN; ROBERT ULRICH, LAURAL ANN, ANNE LOUISE, JOHANNA RENEE AND PAMELA JO, 10 GRANDCHILDREN AND 9 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN.ARRANGEMENTS ARE IN THE CARE OF CHAPEL OF THE ANGELS MORTUARY.
