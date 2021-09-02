Obituary for Beryl Eleanor Jackson

Beryl Eleanor

Jackson

August 20, 1936 – August 20, 2021

On August 20, 2021 Beryl E. Jackson of Nevada City achieved her 85th birthday and gained her Angel Wings.

Born August 20th, 1936 in San Francisco to Bert C. and Dora Allen. Mom lived her formative years in Jamestown, CA. In the early 1950’s she moved with her family to Lodi, Ca where she lived until coming to Nevada County in 1979. For most of her adult life, she worked in supervisory positions ending her working career at Serra Corporation.

She loved music, was an accomplished artist, horsewoman, amateur ichthyologist, chef and teller of tall tales. She could accomplish anything to which she set her mind and lived her life on her own terms. To say she was a force to be reckoned with was an understatement. She loved her Lord, her children, extended family, friends, a good story and the occasional shot of vodka.

She is survived by daughters Kathy Siering, Jenee Wiemar (Paul), Robin Freitas (Larry) and Lora Hill (Ken Carey); Grandchildren Terry Woods Jr. (Cam), Hileri Freitas, Amber Moreno (Rudy), Dustin Freitas (Jenny), Jennifer Newton (Warren), Christian Lusk-Hill, Nick Wiemar; granddaughter-in-law Erika Kreiter and their families. She is further survived by 20 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, her nieces and their families, and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Christian Hill; grandson Robert Kreiter; her parents Bert and Dora Allen; siblings Bill Allen and Rusty Palacios; son-in-law Jack Siering.

Due to ongoing issues with Covid, a celebration of her life is being planned for a later date and committal services will be private.

The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of the Foothills for the wonderful care given to Mom in her final year.