Obituary for Bernard C. Becker

Bernard C.

Becker

October 19, 1955 – December 26, 2020

Barney was the first born in our little family of Bernard L. Becker and Barbara Lou Brown Becker, on October 19, 1955.

He was a member of the Air National Guard stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California, and a Gulf War veteran.

Barney enjoyed hiking, spending time downhill skiing and being with his close friends in Grass Valley and Nevada City, California — Joanie, Gary and Richie. Thank you for taking care of our beloved Barney!

He passed away quietly at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:09 PM of cirrhosis of the liver with complications from pneumonia.

He is survived by his younger brothers Daniel Becker of Troutdale, and Thomas of Portland, as well as an aunt, Charlotte, and cousins Geri Ann, Linda, Michael, Dan, Jan and Annie.

Barney is interred at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.