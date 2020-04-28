Obituary for Bernadine Alyce (Reed) Bachli

June 29, 1922 – April 3, 2020

Bernadine (Bernie) Reed Bachli of Grass Valley, CA died on April 3, 2020 in Grass Valley. She was 97 years young. Bernie was born in Grass Valley on June 29, 1922 at 207 School Street to Charles and Vivian Reed.

In her youth, Bernie was a Tom Boy at heart. She loved riding horses and participating in Rodeos at Community Horse Shows. She also played baseball for the Hines Loan Women’s Baseball League. In 1933 Bernie started working at her father’s saw mill doing a man’s job of stacking lumber, grading lumber and running the carriage. Housework and ‘Girly’ things were not part of her life.

She attended Grass Valley High School and worked at the Owl Tavern after school in 1938/39 graduating in 1940. Bernadine attended Sierra College, then Placer Junior College. Then in moving to Sacramento Bernadine worked for General Motors while attending Sacramento City College and received her certificate in Business Law in 1942.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In 1943 Bernadine enlisted in the Woman’s Army Auxiliary Corp. At the end of 1942 the WAAC was disbanded and she enlisted in the Woman’s Air Corp. She received her basic training at Fort Desmoin, Iowa and was then sent to Dyersburg, Tennessee as an aircraft dispatcher and flight control for the B-17 Base. From there she was sent to Camp Crowder, Missouri for overseas training and cryptography school and was on secret orders for the invasion of Japan. Bernadine was Honorably Discharged from the Service in 1946 and returned to Grass Valley and received her pilot’s license and was the first woman to solo Gilmore Field and flew with the Civil Air Patrol.

Returning once again to Sacramento, Bernadine returned back to work at General Motors. She then met and married Edward Bachli and together they worked side by side in the Bachli Turkey breeding farm in Roseville, CA. Bernie had belonged to the Business and Professional Women’s Club and after Edward passed away in 1971 Bernie joined the Widow Persons Association and also the American Legion of Roseville, CA.

She retired from General Motors and returned to Grass Valley where she built her new home on the property of where her Father, Charles Reed, was born. Bernie then joined the Grass Valley Lady Elks and transferred her American Legion Membership to Grass Valley. She became the Commander of the Legion for the 2011-2012-2013 years and was also the Bugler for the Nevada County All Veterans Honor Guard. Bernie enjoyed traveling and covered the world doing so.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband Edward Bachli and her parents Vivian and Charles Reed. Bernadine leaves behind a daughter, named Ravelle; and a granddaughter, Dawn, as well as other family members.

Military Honors will be rendered at a later date.