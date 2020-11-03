Obituary for Ben Engstrom

Ben Engstrom

December 21, 1930 – October 22, 2020

Ben Engstrom, age 89, died on October 22, 2020 in Buford, Georgia. Ben was born December 21, 1930 to Oscar and Elizabeth (Elsie) Engstrom in Nevada City. Ben joined siblings Victor, Oscar (Swede), Carl and Betty. After their father died in 1934, Elsie later married Olaf Jenson and Ben’s younger brother Jerry Jenson joined the family in 1937.

Ben was athletic and played football all four years while attending Nevada City High School where he graduated in 1949. His best friend was Kenny Middleton and in later years Ben drove across the country from Pensacola picking up Kenny in Montana and they traveled together to their hometown to attend their high school reunion.

Ben joined the US Navy after graduating from high school, serving for 33 years and achieving the rank of E9 ABCM (Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Master Chief Petty Officer). Ben served on numerous aircraft carriers including the Coral Sea, the Intrepid, the Essex and he last served on the Lexington. Ben’s older brothers also served in the Navy in World War II.

In 1964, Ben married Glenis Dindinger and inherited a family including four children he loved as his own. They made their home in Pensacola, Florida where Ben remained upon his retirement from the Navy.

Ben spent his last six years in Buford, Georgia where he lived closer to his daughter, Janice.

Ben is survived by his daughters Janice Folkers and Cathy Sikes (James) in addition to 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Oscar (Swede) Engstrom and Jerry Jenson and his sister Betty Laird, all of Grass Valley.

Ben was preceded in death by his wife Glenis, sons Richard and Steve Dindinger, son-in-law Fred Folkers and brothers Victor Sr. and Carl Engstrom.