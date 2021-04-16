Obituary for Barbara Leland

Barbara Leland

April 16, 1937 – April 7, 2021

Barbara Lee (Madden) Leland passed away Wednesday April 7, 2021 peacefully in her home in Grass Valley, CA. She was 83 years young.

Barbara was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 16, 1937 to John and Dorice Madden. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Leland as well as their five children, twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, two sisters, nieces and nephews, and many godchildren. She loved life and God.

Rosary on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Funeral mass on Friday April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Grass Valley, CA. Graveside service following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.