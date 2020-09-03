Obituary for Barbara Jean Hamilton

Barbara Jean

Hamilton

May 1, 1942 – July 30, 2020

Barbara Jean Hamilton passed away peacefully on July 30 after a 3 year battle with Vascular dementia.

She was born on May 1st, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Robert and Alice Conrad. Barbara attended high school at John Burrows in Burbank, CA where she earned a scholarship for Beauty school.

After receiving her Cosmetologist license, she relocated to San Diego to pursue her career and start a family. In 1978, she moved to Grass Valley, where she had a home custom built for her and her two children Renee’ Marie and Craig Richard. She lived there for over 40 years.

Barbara worked at several salons in Nevada County before opening her own, B.J’s Hair Designs, which she successfully ran for 11 years. She retired in 2015 after 45 years in the industry.

Barbara’s life was comprised of much more than her career. She loved the outdoors and could typically be found digging in her garden, planting flowers or sipping coffee and reading a book on her deck. Always up for an adventure, she enjoyed kayaking, hiking, biking, camping, road trips and travelling. She had a deep appreciation for fine dining and unique foods, never wanting to miss a local Farmer’s market or a grand opening of a new restaurant.

“Gobee” as she was named by her grandson Boone, was an amazing cook and was always creating gourmet, home cooked meals for her friends and family. Baking and making desserts was one of her infamous talents. Around Christmas, her favorite holiday, she would bake dozens of assorted cookies for the sole purpose of sharing her passion.

Other hobbies included knitting, canning fresh fruit, making jams, playing cards with her friends and going to the movies. She also loved her feline fur babies.

Barbara was selfless, generous, graceful, care free, loving, supportive, meticulous, precise, strong minded, calm, quiet, proud, confident, patient and simple. Above all, her proudest accomplishment was raising her two children. As a single parent, she played many roles to keep their lives seamlessly normal and never complained about things being too difficult or tough. For many, she was considered a second Mom and was also recognized as a role model to many in her industry.

For many years, Barbara was a member of Soroptomist of the Sierra Foothills, The Red Hat Society, The Game Girls and The Outdoor Sports Group. Through these groups she met a lot of lifelong friends and cherished many memories.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter Renee’ Allen, her son Craig Hamilton(Lore Reynolds-Hamilton) her grandchildren Baylee Reynolds-Shreibman, Blake Smith and Boone Hamilton. Her brother Jim Conrad(Sally), her niece Ashley Conrad, her nephew Barrett Conrad(Michelle, James and Taylor) and her many friends, colleagues and clients she was fortunate to have known and been loved by.