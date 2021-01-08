Obituary for Barbara DePauli

Barbara DePauli

March 6, 1931 – December 20, 2020

Barbara Dean DePauli passed away December 20, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 89. She was laid to rest December 30, in Grass Valley, California. She was born March 6, 1931 in Ruth, Nevada to George M. and Katherine Mayer Wood.

Barbara’s early years were spent in Colorado where her Father worked in a silver mine. They moved to Grass Valley, California in 1936 where her father worked in the gold mines and Barbara attended school. The family moved to Richmond, California during World War II, where her mother and father worked in the shipyards, returning to Grass Valley after the war. She graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1949.

She married Carl Jones in 1949 and had two children, Richard Allen and Carla Marie.

She married Matthew DePauli in 1983 and they made their home in Grass Valley until 2013. They then moved to Spokane to be close to family and to share in the activities and special occasions of her three great grandsons.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Matt DePauli, her sister Peggy (Don) Shelton, son Richard (Shari) Jones, daughter Carla (Barry) Ware, grandchildren, Brandon Ware, Kimberly (Ryan) Thompson, Madison (Skyler) Norris and Kendall Jones, great grandsons, Tyler, Parker and Cooper, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Barb had spunk and a spirit everyone enjoyed. She was an excellent seamstress and crafter as well as a wonderful cook and homemaker. She enjoyed watching sports and her beloved San Francisco 49ers. Barbara enjoyed bowling and lunches with her girlfriends in Grass Valley.

“Barb, with the ache in our hearts with your passing, we will recall memories of the love of family and the many friendships. Rest in peace dear wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and special friend. Rest easy blue eyes. I love you and miss you so very much Hon, Matt”.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or your local Hospice.