 Obituary for Barbara Carpenter | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary for Barbara Carpenter

Obituaries Obituaries |

Barbara

Carpenter

August 21, 1932 – February 22, 2021

Barbara passed away on February 22, 2021. She was born on August 21, 1932 in Grass Valley.

She is survived by her sons Mike (Sharon) Rogers, John (Kelley) Rogers and Wayne Rogers of Grass Valley, and daughter Margie (Doug) Kassebaum of Yerington, Nevada, her 15 grandchildren, great grandchildren / great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Clayton Rogers, Clyde Rosewall and Charles Carpenter.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more