Obituary for Barbara Carpenter

Barbara

Carpenter

August 21, 1932 – February 22, 2021

Barbara passed away on February 22, 2021. She was born on August 21, 1932 in Grass Valley.

She is survived by her sons Mike (Sharon) Rogers, John (Kelley) Rogers and Wayne Rogers of Grass Valley, and daughter Margie (Doug) Kassebaum of Yerington, Nevada, her 15 grandchildren, great grandchildren / great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Clayton Rogers, Clyde Rosewall and Charles Carpenter.