Obituary for Barbara Carpenter

Barbara

Carpenter

August 21, 1932 – February 22, 2021

Our beloved mother, Barbara Carpenter, went to meet the Lord on February 22, 2021. She was born August 21, 1932 to Roy and Mary Hartshorn in Grass Valley, CA and was 88 years old.

Barbara attended elementary school in Scappoose, Oregon, before returning to Grass Valley where she raised her family.

She worked at Hennessy School in the early 70’s and was a nurse at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center for many years. After retirement she volunteered for over 20 years at Hospice of the Foothills, which she thoroughly loved.

Barbara is survived by her four children; Mike (Sharon) Rogers, John (Kelley) Rogers, Wayne Rogers of Grass Valley, Daughter Margie (Doug) Kassebaum of Yerington, Nevada and many grandchildren (Rebecca, David, Cherie, Andy, Tracie, Kenny, Leigh Ann, Jamie, Ashley, Kourtney, Kamille, Justin, Jakob, Jessika, Candice), great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, along with many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Clayton Rogers, Clyde Rosewall and Charles Carpenter, her siblings Jack Hartshorn, Don Hartshorn, Margie Hales and Vivian Hinman.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Foothills. The family wants to thank the Staff and Nurses of Golden Empire for their loving care of mom for the past 3 years.