Obituary for Barbara Buck
March 7, 1939 – December 8, 2020
Barbara (Clarke) Buck aged 81 years, born March 7, 1939 in California to Kenneth Chester and Dorothy Elizabeth (Gilbert) Clarke. An 81 year resident of Nevada County. Graduated in 1957 from Nevada Union High School. Married Kenneth Buck in 1957. Mrs. Buck loved dancing, flower gardens and animals and bowling. She is survived by her husband; Kenneth, daughter; Pamela (Buck) Hayden and son; Ken Buck all of Grass Valley, niece; Karen Demianew of Auburn, grandchildren; Michael Hayden, Jimmy Smith, Kenneth (KC) Smith and Buck Cain and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Buck was preceded in death by her parents; Chester and Dorothy Clarke and her sisters; Janet (Clarke) Damyanovitch and Romona Clarke. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to http://www.allsoulsanimalrescue.org or mail to: All Souls Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 3561 State Highway 49 Cool, CA. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary
