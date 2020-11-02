Obituary for Barbara Blake
October 14, 1940 – August 26, 2020
Barbara Blake, beloved stepmother, died on August 26, 2020. Barbara is survived by her sister, nephews and five stepchildren. Barbara was a fiery, loving, loyal woman who served in the U.S. Navy and retired from TWA. She loved travel, her family and her dogs. Barbara’s ashes are returning to Nevada County to be placed with her dear late husband’s ashes. A private memorial service will be held to honor Barbara’s life on November 21, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA.
